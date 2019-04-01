Posted: Apr 10, 2019 5:36 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2019 5:36 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council approved construction plans for the Tower Center at Unity Square project at Wednesday evening’s special meeting. However, a construction management agreement could not be reached at this time.

The development of the plans has seen additions since the first renderings in the August 2018. The most notable additions are a bathroom and a storage facility on either side of the concert venue stage. The space will be surrounded by four different types of concrete. The concrete will be different colors in different areas to emulate the colors of both the Price Tower and Bartlesville Community Center.

Water Utilities director Terry Lauritsen presented 3D renderings of the space during the meeting. We have pictures available at BartlesvilleRadio.com

Lauritsen said JonesPlan LLC estimated the construction of the project to cost $1.94 million. The city had allocated $1.7 million though general obligation bond funds for the project. Lauritsen said modifications could be made to the project to put it at or under budget.

Lauritsen said the city is still in negotiation with JonesPlan at this time and a deal could not be reached as anticipated. Once a deal is reached it is possible that construction bids could provide pricing lesser than the original estimates.

The city will continue negotiations in the hope that a deal can be presented at another special meeting slate for Monday at 7 p.m.