Posted: Apr 11, 2019 1:27 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2019 1:27 PM

Max Gross

Nowata County is hosting a waste and tire collection cleanup day on Saturday. Free tire disposal is available at all three county barns from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All sizes of tires are accepted. No tires with metal rims will be taken and no commercial tires will be accepted.

Brush will also be collected at the District No. 1 barn located at South Maple Street in the City of Nowata from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brush can also be dropped off at 207 W. Broadway in South Coffeyville from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Bulky waste will also be accepted at the South Coffeyville site. Other locations will be accepting bulky waste including the ball fields in Delaware and Lenapah City hall. These sites will only be collecting from April 26-28.

For more information you are asked to call Lisa Cook at 918-440-5588.