Posted: Apr 11, 2019 1:32 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2019 4:23 PM

Ty Loftis

Joni Nash, Executive Director for the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, was at Tuesday's City Council meeting letting everyone know of upcoming events. Nash was also happy with how the Chamber Gala went at the end of March, though.

Among other groups and events coming to Pawhuska this month include the American National CattleWomen and the Roy Clark Memorial Rodeo. The OK Freewheel bike event isn't taking place until mid-June, but they will be doing a practice ride through the city on April 18 to get the feel for the terrain.

Nash also mentioned that a film crew come has through the area.

Nash is also excited about a guest speaker coming to speak with retailers in mid May.

The state tourism conference is next month. Nash says she hopes to bring some awards back to Pawhuska once again.