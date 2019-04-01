Posted: Apr 11, 2019 1:49 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2019 1:49 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man accused in a late March shooting incident is due back in court on Friday. 24-year-old Caleb McCabe is set for a status hearing at the Washington County Courthouse at 9 a.m. McCabe is facing charges of shooting with intent to kill after two previous felony charges.

According to an affidavit, McCabe fired shots at an individual on the 6000 block of Baylor Drive in the early morning hours of March 28. McCabe allegedly fled the scene of the shooting. McCabe’s vehicle was later found abandoned near 1-44 in Bristow. Bristow police later arrested McCabe in Walmart.

McCabe is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $250,000 bond.