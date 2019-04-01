Posted: Apr 11, 2019 2:47 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2019 2:47 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska's Steve Hughes was recognized at Tuesday's city council meeting as being the Code Enforcement Officer of the Year in the state of Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Code Enforcement Association held its spring conference during the last weekend of March in the city of Lone Wolf and presented Hughes with the certificate. At Tuesday's meeting, City Manager Larry Eulert read the proclamation that came with it.

Hughes is one of a few code enforcement officers to have ever won the award.