Posted: Apr 12, 2019 11:06 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2019 11:06 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to consider approving several important items.

The County Commissioners will consider giving the Osage County Tourism Department a little more than $7,000 to print 40,000 copies of a map and brochure dealing with the county. The Tourism Department is also asking for $2,500 to fund the Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping and $2,500 to fund the Buddy Hartness Memorial Steer Roping.

Commissioners will also consider taking action to approve and sign an equipment rental agreement for the OSU Extension Service to get a copier from Standley Systems.

The meeting begins at 10 in the morning at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska for those interested in attending.