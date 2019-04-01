Posted: Apr 12, 2019 11:10 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2019 11:10 AM

Ty Loftis

Three suspects in the murder of John Adkins will be back in the Osage County courthouse Monday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

Daniel Keene, Maurice Kent and Toby Bighorse are all being charged with the alleged first degree or second-degree murder of Adkins, which took place on October 1.

The four were believed to be traveling in a car north of Pawhuska when an argument broke out and Adkins was stabbed and killed. His body was found 17 days later, approximately one mile north of Pawhuska.

When the two were last in court on March 11, the State presented two witnesses that have participated in the investigation.

Bill Gee, a Deputy for the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, was one of the first to come across Adkins’ body. Gee spoke with all three suspects and they all admitted that Bighorse was the one who struck Adkins over the head with a hatchet.

At the police station, Kent stated that he pulled a knife on Adkins to force him out of the vehicle. Kent then cut Adkins more than once on the arm. Bighorse told Gee that there was talk of the three suspects robbing Adkins because he had been paid by the VA earlier that day.

Gee recounted Keene saying he got out of the vehicle, but there was no evidence that he partook in the fight. Keene did throw Adkins’ phone out the window as they drove off.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Robert Testerman also testified to serving a warrant to Kent’s home upon his arrest to look for evidence. Testerman found what is believed to be a debit card belonging to Adkins, along with his wallet. Testerman also found a knife consistent with the one used to cut Adkins.

The Defense questioned why there was $409 and a debit card in Adkins’ pocket if the three were trying to rob him. Also, the Defense believe the Medical Examiner’s Report doesn’t show a clear representation of how Adkins died.

Monday’s preliminary hearing begins at 1:30 in the afternoon.