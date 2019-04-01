Posted: Apr 12, 2019 1:13 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2019 1:19 PM

This year marks the 30th annual Operation Clean House in Washington County.

Items to be accepted at the event include electronics and hazardous household waste such as cleaners, yard care products, oil based paints, pharmaceuticals and fluorescent bulbs.

City of Bartlesville's Director of Engineering Micah Siemers says this free event will help you protect the environment.

Operation Clean House Committee Member Stephanie Digman says they will also offer shredding this year.

She says you can bring two standard 13-gallon trash bags full of paper shredding material.

If you only have paper to shred as you go through the line, volunteers will direct you to the right spot. Shredding will take place exclusively in the Bartlesville location.

In Bartlesville, you may drop items off at the Phillips Parking Lot just off Adams Blvd. west of the railroad tracks.

Dewey residents can drop off unwanted items on Ninth Street, two miles east of U.S. Highway 75. Items accepted at this location include motor oil, antifreeze, automotive batteries, tires and appliances.

The event will take place between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.