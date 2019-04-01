Posted: Apr 12, 2019 2:20 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2019 2:20 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man accused in a late March shooting incident made a court appearance on Friday. 24-year-old Caleb McCabe stood before district judge Linda Thomas for a status hearing. McCabe is facing charges of shooting with intent to kill after two previous felony charges.

McCabe appeared over teleconference from the Washington County Jail. The defendant stated he is attempting to hire counsel but has not done so at this time. McCabe is set for another status hearing on May 3 where the State of Oklahoma will set a preliminary hearing date. This will move forward regardless of whether McCabe has secured legal counsel or not.

According to an affidavit, McCabe fired shots at an individual on the 6000 block of Baylor Drive in the early morning hours of March 28. McCabe allegedly fled the scene of the shooting. McCabe’s vehicle was later found abandoned near 1-44 in Bristow. Bristow police later arrested McCabe in Walmart.

McCabe is being held on a $250,000 bond.