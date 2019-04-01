Posted: Apr 12, 2019 3:11 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2019 3:11 PM

Max Gross

A Nowata church that burned to the ground April 13 of last year is set to open once again. Trinity Church has been rebuilt and will host an open house on Saturday for all interested in attending. Lead Pastor Connie Wilson says the last year has been an incredible journey.

Trinity did lose several things in the fire like musical equipment. Wilson also says that sermon notes from her late husband were destroyed in the fire. Wilson and her husband started as co-pastors at Trinty in 2007. Wilson says they were able to save the lettering from the front of the old building.

The roughly 70-person congregation has been meeting at the old Jane Phillips building over the last year. Wilson says they will continue to use that building for the youth program and outreach services. Despite having to rebuild its entire building, Trinity will come out of this without a single dollar in debt. Wilson says it is a true blessing the way God and people have stepped up on the behalf of the church in the wake of a tragedy. Wilson is glad to finally be focusing on the future of the church.

An open house featuring a tour of the church, ribbon cutting ceremony and a cake celebration is set for noon on Saturday. Trinity Church will hold regular services on Sunday morning as well.