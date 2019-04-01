Posted: Apr 12, 2019 3:27 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2019 4:34 PM

Garrett Giles

Relay for Life for Nowata, Osage and Washington Counties is roughly a month away from hosting their main Relay for Life event. Coordinator Linda Dolzell says they are moving Relay for Life up a month this year.

The biggest reason for changing the event was for cancer survivors. Dolzell said the event has been too hot and too late in the past. Dolzell said cancer survivors also need extra care.

Relay for Life will take place at the Johnstone Park Pavilion again this year.

Relay for Life NOW’s effort is to raise funds for the American Cancer Society to find cures for cancer. Funds will also go towards political advocates for cancer, and will offer services like transportation to cancer patients.

Relay for Life NOW will take place on Saturday, May 18th. Dolzell says the program will last from 4 to 10 o'clock.