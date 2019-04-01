Posted: Apr 12, 2019 3:32 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2019 3:47 PM

Garrett Giles

Friends of the Bartlesville Public Library is going through a spring book series called Books Sandwiched In. Vice President Connie Lavoie says the series happens towards the end of March, April and May every year.

In March, Debbie Payne talked about Stephen King's book “11-22-63.” Lavoie herself will discuss “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah this month.

"The Great Alone," as best described by Lavoie, is a dark family drama that takes place in Alaska. She says that Alaska occassionally acts as its own character in the book. 61-percent of those who rated the book on Amazon also gave the suspensful book a 5-star rating

Lavoie will review “The Great Alone” on Thursday, April 25th at noon. She says all Books Sandwiched In reviews take place at the noon hour.

Everyone is encouraged to bring lunch with them during the free book review events.

Lavoie says Mary O'Toole will review a book called “The Library Book” in May to end the Spring Series of Books Sandwiched In.