Posted: Apr 12, 2019 5:01 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2019 5:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Commissioners will discuss a Second Quarter Emergency Management Performance Grant Monday morning. The Counties Emergency Management Director Kary Cox submitted the EMPG report and request.

A proclamation regarding the 2020 Census Complete Count will follow.

Later, the Washington County Commissioners will open bids for six-month road materials.

The Commissioners will meet Monday, April 15th at 9:30 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room.