Posted: Apr 12, 2019 5:07 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2019 5:07 PM

Garrett Giles

City Manager Kevin Trease will open the Dewey City Council meeting on Monday with a sales tax report.

Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea will precede Trease with an update on the Dewey Police Department.

The Dewey City Council meeting will take place at City Hall at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15th. The Dewey Public Works Authority will convene at the conclusion of the Dewey City Council meeting.