Garrett Giles

It’s Tax Day which means you have until 11:59 p.m. to file your taxes. Local Post Offices will close at 4:30 this afternoon which is the last time you can submit your taxes in the mail. You may still request a six-month extension to submit your tax return, but you must pay the 2018 taxes you owe by midnight tonight.

IRS Form 4868 is a one-page document that will take about five minutes to fill out. You can send it by mail to one of the addresses provided by the IRS on its website, irs.gov. The key thing you have to do to qualify for an extension is to estimate your tax liability for 2018 and pay at least some of what you owe,

The IRS is expecting to receive about 153 individual tax returns from 2018. This season marked the first time taxpayers filed under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Last minute submissions of your taxes can be made at the Tulsa International Airport until midnight. As you enter the airport entrance, turn right where you will see the Cell Parking Lot sign. You will quickly find people directing you to the Post Office where you can make last minute tax filings.