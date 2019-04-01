Posted: Apr 15, 2019 10:26 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2019 10:33 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners toured the jail to see updates on repairs on Monday morning. While the jail remains closed, sheriff Mickey Hallett and several repair teams have the jail in much better shape.

District 3 commissioner Troy Friddle has his road crew working on the ‘A’ cell of the jail. Friddle said the project right now is making sure all plumbing and wiring is enclosed so it cannot be damaged by inmates. Friddle estimated that the project will likely take two or three weeks to complete.

Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Doug Sonenberg says he is pleased with the progress being made.

During the new business portion of the meeting, a total of 16 separate donations were accepted on behalf of the sheriff’s office. Ten monetary donations totaled $2,900 to be used for repairs in the jail. Six more donations covered a wide range of supplies for the jail including, dishes toiletries, and office supplies.

Also, newly-hired undersheriff Jason McClain, formerly of South Coffeyville police, presented a financial statement to the board for the costs of prisoners boarding in Washington County. Sonenberg says the county will find a way to pay the $14,000 bill. Sheriff Hallett was not present at the meeting or tour of the jail.