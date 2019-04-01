Posted: Apr 15, 2019 12:38 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2019 12:49 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners read a proclamation regarding the 2020 Census Complete Count during their Monday morning meeting.

Chairman Mitch Antle said the takeaway from the proclamation is that every person in Washington County has a value that relates to Federal money. The goal is to increase the population, which will increase the value.

Commissiner Mike Bouvier added that postal boxes will not be noticed in the 2020 Census. He said there are 745 local postal boxes in the County. When the 2020 Census comes out, Bouvier said those with postal boxes need to make sure they fill out the Census packet.

Also during the Washington County Commissioners Meeting on Monday, the Commissioners approved a Washington County Sheriff's report and/or verification for claims for the Board of Prisoners. They also approved a request to allocate $14,861 in alcoholic beverage tax.