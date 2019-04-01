Posted: Apr 15, 2019 12:41 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2019 1:17 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox presented a report and request for payment to the Washington County Commissioners on Monday.

Cox discussed the Second Quarter Emergency Management Performance Grant worth $45,000.

The only thing Washington County Emergency Management lacks in training before the current Fiscal Year concludes on Sept. 1st is a full-scale exercise. Cox said they have actually completed the full-scale training, but they still have to fulfill and "after action" requirement.

They also have a training conference and workshop to attend. The workshop should take place next week. Cox said the conference will take place in August this year. Other than completing those things, he said they are close to meeting all their requirements for the Second Quarter of the year.

Cox said the Federal Emergency Management Agency will also do a spot audit soon.

He said FEMA wants to do some verifications on how the Emergency Management Performance Grant funds are justified. FEMA has been conducting spot audits across the State of Oklahoma with other local agencies.

Cox said he hopes Washington County Emergency Management will have good discussion with FEMA about the programs they have to offer and how they are utilizing EMPG funds.

FEMA’s spot audit will be held on May 1st.