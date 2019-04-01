Posted: Apr 15, 2019 3:21 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2019 3:30 PM

Ty Loftis

Three defendants were due back in the Pawhuska courtroom Monday afternoon for the murder of John Adkins.

Daniel Keene, Toby Bighorse and Maurice Kent are all being charged with first degree or second degree murder in the alleged murder of Adkins. Because the Defense filed five separate motions Monday morning, the State requested more time to look at the case.

The Judge set the next court date for Tuesday, April 23 at 11:30 in the morning.

The four were believed to be traveling in a car north of Pawhuska on the evening of October 1 when a fight broke out and he was stabbed and killed. Adkins' body was found 17 days later approximately one mile north of Pawhuska.