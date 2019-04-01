Posted: Apr 15, 2019 9:38 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2019 9:38 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council reached an agreement with JonesPlan LLC, on a construction management contract for the construction and completion of the Tower Center at Unity Square project.

The agreement was approved at Monday night’s city council meeting with a condition that city attorney Jess Kane give his approval on the language of the contract. Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen presented the deal to the council which had been tabled at an April 10 council meeting. Lauritsen said negotiations were ongoing on the final terms of the contract until Monday afternoon. Mayor Dale Copeland stated that he wanted Kane to get an extended look at the arrangement before it became official.

Lauritsen stated that JonesPlan will be given a $290,000 lump sum, which should fit into the allotted $1.6 million budget for the project. JonesPlan estimated that construction of the project would cost $1.9 million. Lauritsen said that price could go down once bids are let for construction. Possible modifications to the layout of the space could be made as well.

The estimated completion date of the project is October 31, 2019 with construction anticipated to begin by the end of May.