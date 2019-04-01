Posted: Apr 16, 2019 12:37 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2019 12:42 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Collects property taxes for 10 different school districts and 2 vocational-technical schools.

County Treasurer Melissa Thornbrugh said a graphic (pictured below) released by the Washington County Treasurer's Office shows a portion of the ad valorem taxes the County sends out to each school district for the year.

Funds are broken down based off a schools average daily attendance and the school's building, general, and sinking funds.

Thornbrugh said they collect property taxes for schools in Washington County like Copan, Dewey, Caney Valley, Collinsville, Skiatook, Bartlesville and Tri County Tech.

She said they also collect for schools out of Washington County like Nowata, Tulsa, Osage Avant and Tulsa County Vo-Tech. Some school districts in Nowata, Osage and Tulsa Counties overlap with Washington County.

Thornbrugh said that simply means you can live in Washington County and have a child that goes to school in a school district in another County.

Bartlesville had the highest property tax collections from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018. Thornbrugh said Bartlesville collected $21.2 million because they have a higher levy rate. That rate depends on the yearly budget each school submits.

Other schools and their property tax collection in the same time frame can be found below.

Thornbrugh added that the first half of property taxes are due by December 31st. The second half is due on March 31st every year.