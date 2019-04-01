Posted: Apr 16, 2019 2:46 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2019 4:13 PM

Max Gross

Drugs were believed to be a factor in a peculiar arrest in Washington County early Monday morning.

According to an affidavit, Michael Summers of Tulsa had called 911 stating he was scared, unaware of his location and believed that he was being chased by the Mexican mafia. Dispatchers believed Summers was either intoxicated or mentally unstable.

Officers located the vehicle north of Dewey on Highway 75. Summers had left the vehicle unoccupied, doors open and rolling down the highway. An officer located Summers on the west side of the highway in a ditch with a revolver in his hand. Upon seeing the officer Summers threw the gun down and laid face down on the ground.

Summers claimed that he fired a shot previously to get the officers attention. The officer noted blood shot eyes and the odor of marijuana coming from the suspect. Summers admitted to smoking marijuana and taking a narcotic earlier in the day. He claims that he abandoned the vehicle because he thought the officer might not have actually been law enforcement.

Summers was arraigned on charges of public intoxication, possession of marijuana and possessing a firearm while intoxicated at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Bond was set at $1,000.