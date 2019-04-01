Posted: Apr 16, 2019 3:27 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2019 6:04 PM

Ty Loftis

Frank Eaton, otherwise known as Pistol Pete, may have passed away in 1958, but his stories will live on forever. Education Coordinator of The Bartlesville Area History Museum.

Betty Keim, depicted the type of life Eaton led and the impact he left on the area Tuesday afternoon. Eaton's father was shot and killed at a young age. It was his goal to find the six people responsible for his death.

In the 1920s, Oklahoma State University students saw Eaton and his horse in an Armistice Day Parade. This is when students first believed Eaton would make a great mascot for the college.

Eaton was from Kansas, but moved to the Osage County area by the time he was 10 years old. Eaton lived in the area for many years before passing away and being buried in the Perkins area.