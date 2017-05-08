Posted: Apr 17, 2019 12:46 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2019 12:46 PM

Ty Loftis

District Two Board of Osage County Commissioner Kevin Pasley had the opportunity to go Washington D.C for a National Association of Counties Conference back in March and says he learned a lot from the event.

Pasley got to talk to, and hear from, a number of people who make Washington their home, including Oklahoma Senator James Lankford and United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson.

One of the things dearest to Pasley’s heart is fighting the opioid epidemic in Osage County. He enjoyed brain-storming with others on how to fight this problem. With marijuana laws changing across the country, Pasley also enjoyed discussing these issues.

It was Pasley’s first trip to Washington. Pasley said while the conference kept him very busy, he did get to go see some of the monuments around the area.