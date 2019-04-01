Posted: Apr 17, 2019 2:05 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2019 3:14 PM

Garrett Giles

An Agriculture Program will be introduced to Bartlesville Public Schools next year. Superintendent Chuck McCauley said this will be a good opportunity for students to learn public speaking skills while they develop an interest for agriculture.

The enrollment process has wrapped up for BPS. McCauley said there will be agriculture courses at Central and Madison Middle Schools. The Bartlesville High School will also have agriculture courses. McCauley said agriculture is just as important as any other extra-curricular activity.

BPS hired Marty Jones to be the agriculture teacher for all three schools back in March. You can read that story here.

McCauley said the Ag Program will be discussed in another Special Board Meeting. Those meetings have covered the Bond Issue BPS has been looking at over the course of several months.

The construction of a facility for the agriculture program is being highly considered. That building would be built on the high school campus next to the Bruin Activity Center.

He said that would not be a space where animals would be held. That would be a step that would come later in the process.

The Special Board Meeting to discuss the Bond Issue will be held on Wednesday, April 24th in the Bartlesville High School Hospitality Room. For those interested in attending, the meeting will be held at noon.

McCauley said there will be no tax increase. BPS only wants to continue what they started with the 2016 Bond Issue.

A resolution for the Bond Issue will be weighed during the May Bartlesville Board of Education Meeting. If passed, the Bond Issue will be put to a public vote in August.