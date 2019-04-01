Posted: Apr 17, 2019 2:10 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2019 3:14 PM

Garrett Giles

A local Creative Writing Awards Program is open to all residents interested in joining the event. Friends of the Bartlesville Public Library will put on the Creative Writing Awards Program.

Friends of the Library member Kristin Duncan said she has loved the experience of being in the Creative Writing Contest and the Awards Program.

Duncan has won first place in poetry in the past. She said she entered into the poetry contest as a teenager. That was when Friends of the Library first started to extend the contest to teens.

As an adult, Duncan won first place for a fiction piece she wrote.

She said it is exciting to see someone else get to read the works people work so hard on. Validation - that is what Duncan said winning helped her feel with her writing because someone else enjoyed it. That made her feel as if the time and effort to create something was worth it.

You can read Duncan's poetry and fiction works at the Bartlesville Public Library. All winners in the Creative Writing Contest have their stories archived at the library. Simply go to the reference desk and ask for the works of past Creative Writing Contest winners.

Friends of the Library will hold their Creative Writing Awards Program Thursday, April 18 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The program will take place in the upstairs meeting room of the Bartlesville Public Library. The library is located at 600 S. Johnstone Ave.