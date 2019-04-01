Posted: Apr 17, 2019 2:53 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2019 2:53 PM

Max Gross

Laurie Summers has been appointed as the new Nowata County emergency manager. The move was made official at Monday’s meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners. Much like the office of sheriff, the emergency manager role has been a revolving door over the past several years.

Summers boasts experience as intern under Washington County emergency manager Kary Cox. She is also a graduate student studying emergency management. Summers volunteered for this unpaid job and is looking forward to getting started.

Summers says her goal is to apply for grants to help the county but the hazard mitigation plan must be in place for funds to be awarded. Chairman Doug Sonenberg says Summers offers qualifications that the county desperately needs.

Sonenberg hopes at some point this can become a paid position through grant funding.