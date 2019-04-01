Posted: Apr 17, 2019 3:11 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2019 3:11 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man picked up an assault charge for an incident that took place on Tuesday. Kevin Widener appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing the misdemeanor charge.

According to an affidavit, Widener showed up at the new residence of his ex-wife. Widener attempted to go inside the residence but the male victim stood in his way on the porch. Widener attempted to move past the man by shoving him. He then grabbed the man by the neck and pushed him back.

Widener then saw the woman on the phone with police. She claims that Widener then left the residence in his vehicle at a high rate of speed and parked across the street. The woman also claimed that her children were present and had to go to a back room to avoid viewing the altercation.

Widener posted a $500 bond. A condition of the bond is a no contact order with all involved parties.