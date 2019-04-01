Posted: Apr 17, 2019 3:22 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2019 3:24 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Wellness Initiative recently launched their Community Assessment survey. Family Services Manager Jan Boomer said the mission of WCWI is to make sure you are living in a healthy community.

Bommer said the survey is representative of 11 working groups that focus on improving health of residents in Washington County. She said the survey is conducted every five years to help the working groups and their partners set priorities and identify gaps that need to be addressed.

Boomer said the survey takes approximately 15 to 30 minutes to complete and does not have to be completed at one time. She said answers are secure, anonymous and compliant with medical privacy laws.

Here are some questions you should expect when taking the survey:

What is your health insurance? / What health care do you receive

Community safety questions

Substance abuse questions (i.e. alcohol, perscription drugs, tobacco, etc.)

Transportation, housing and demographic questions

You can complete the survey by visiting Washington County Wellness Initiative's website, wcwiok.org.