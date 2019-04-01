Posted: Apr 17, 2019 3:27 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2019 4:19 PM

Ty Loftis

A biennial mandated check on voter registration by the State Election Board has resulted in the removal of more than 3,000 duplicate voter registrations and just over 88,000 inactive voters.

Duplicate registrations that were deleted matched newer registrations by the same person at a new address. Inactive voters were those who failed to confirm their address in 2015 and haven't voted since.

State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax says the law that mandates voter list maintenance has been in place for decades and includes clear guidelines for which voter registrations need to be removed. In addition to these updates, county election boards are always removing voters who are deceased, voters who have registered in another state or county, or who have been convicted of a felony.

For more information, go to elections.ok.gov or contact your local County Election Board.