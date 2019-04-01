Posted: Apr 17, 2019 3:59 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2019 4:02 PM

Garrett Giles

Planning Design Group out of Tulsa continues to make strides on the renovations at Price Fields in Bartlesville.

Bartlesville City Councilman Jim Curd said they are getting ready to work on the biggest phase of the project. He says Phase Three focuses on the center four fields at the Price Complex. It will eventually be a five field complex.

Phase Three is also big because it will focus on building a new concession stand and a new storage building. Curd said this phase will also see a lot of electrical, plumbing and sewage line work.

Curd said plans are being finalized. He said construction could begin next fall. When the Price Field project is complete, Curd says the renovations will open doors to more tournaments in Bartlesville.

Parent groups and the YMCA have done tremendous jobs in their operations in Curd's eyes. He said there have been some growing pains but everyone has handled the new system very well.

When the fields are complete, Curd said they will be able to promote more youth tournaments. He said the great facilities may derive more income into the community as well.

Curd said the final phase of the Price Complex work will focus on the Pony League Ballfields.