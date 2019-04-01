Posted: Apr 18, 2019 10:33 AMUpdated: Apr 18, 2019 11:07 AM

Garrett Giles

Organ, eye and tissue donors will receive recognition in Bartlesville for their willingness to save lives.

The Jane Phillips Medical Center and LifeShare Oklahoma will hold a Donate Life Flag Ceremony for those individuals that have given life on Monday April 22 at 11 a.m. They will be celebrating National Donate Life Month as well.

The ceremony will take place at the flagpoles outside the main entrance of the Jane Phillips Medical Center. Kidney donor recipient Andrew Allen will feature a testimony of hope at the event.

A Donate Life Reception will immediately follow the flag ceremony. It will be held in the cafeteria until 2 o’clock. The come-and-go cupcake reception will feature a donor drive to register organ, eye and tissue donors.

To learn more about registering to become an organ donor, visit lifeshareoklahoma.org.