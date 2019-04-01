Posted: Apr 18, 2019 12:26 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2019 12:39 PM

Garrett Giles

A helicopter will drop 77,777 Easter eggs all at once during the Easter holiday weekend in Bartlesville.

Spirit Church Pastor Darryl Wootton explained that there are so many eggs for their Egg Drop this year because the event has grown significantly since its humble beginnings at their West Campus Church.

Pastor Wootton said they added so many eggs because so many people pre-registered for the Egg Drop this year.

Spirit Church is in their 10th year of holding an Egg Drop in Bartlesville. This will be the 5th straight year in which they have used a helicopter to drop Easter eggs.

The Egg Drop started on Spirit Church's West Campus and they eventually moved the event to Earl Sears Park at Central Middle School. From there they moved to the baseball fields in Bartlesville before moving again to Sooner Park.

Pastor Wootton said this is Spirit Church's way of showing their love for Bartlesville and surrounding communities. He said they also want people to know that there are great churches in the area.

Spirit Church encourages you to find a church to get plugged into this Easter. Pastor Wootton said there are great churches in Bartlesville, Dewey, Nowata and beyond.

Spirit Church will also open their doors to anyone over the weekend. On Saturday, Spirit Church will have two services - one at 5:00 p.m. and another at 7:00 p.m. There will also be three services on Sunday starting at 8:00, 9:30 and 11:00 o'clock in the morning.

Associate Pastor Ike Amaro said there will be other great things happening at the Egg Drop at Sooner Park on Saturday. Those things include:

Jupiter Bounce Houses

5 Food Trucks (i.e. Shorties Grille and Andolini's Pizza)

Face painting

A clown will give away balloons

The Bartesville Police and Fire Departments will interact with kids

Spirit Church will hold their Egg Drop at Sooner Park this year. Pilots with Tulsa Helicopters will drop all 77,777 Easter eggs. The event will take place on Saturday, April 20th and will start at 9:30 a.m.