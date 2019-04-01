Posted: Apr 18, 2019 1:42 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2019 4:43 PM

Garrett Giles

Wednesday night's severe weather left behind wind damage in Washington County. Emergency Management Director Kary Cox said that they have been getting calls about the damage since the storm blew through.

Cox said there has been report on damage to trees, power lines, privacy fences, minor roof shingles and patio furniture.

Quarter sized hail was reported during Wednesday night's storm. Cox said no hail damage has been reported. He said Washington County Emergency Management does not have an estimated cost of damage.

Washington County Emergency Management does not track costs on private damages, which is what has been reported the most.

Cox said they check overall figures and they have to reach the "threshold amounts" to delcare an estimated cost of damage. The damage recorded Wednesday into Thursday, Cox said, will not come close for them to do an estimate on.

The Civitan Park (a.k.a. The Dinosaur Park) shadow cover in Bartlesville was damage beyond repair during the storm. Public Works Director Keith Henry said the City of Bartlesville has no details on how that will be fixed at this time.

Staples in Bartlesville received significant roof damage because of Wednesday's high winds. Schlumberger in Bartlesville also received some damage to its metal siding (top right photo; courtesy of Levi Wilson).

Staples in Bartlesville (above); Civitan Park (below)