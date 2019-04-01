Posted: Apr 18, 2019 2:04 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2019 2:04 PM

This year marks the 110th year for boy scouting in the Pawhuska area, making this the oldest troop in the United States. To celebrate, Scout Executive Phillip Wright says many events are scheduled to take place throughout the year starting with the Roy Clark Memorial Rodeo next weekend.

The golf tournament is at Adams Golf Course here in Bartlesville. There is a $135 entry fee, but that includes green fees, a cart, prizes and lunch. Wright also says his team is already preparing for a special camp-out marking the 110 year anniversary of the troop. That camp-out will take place in September.

The event will take place at Camp McClintock off of highway 60 on the way to Pawhuska.