Posted: Apr 18, 2019 3:48 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2019 3:56 PM

Garrett Giles and Trey Stumpff

One person has been hospitalized following a traffic accident in Bartlesville. Captain Jay Hastings said the Bartlesville Police Department got the call late Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. According to Hastings, it is believed to be single vehicle accident. He said it the vehicle was a three-wheeled motorcycle.

He said it is believed the driver came through the intersection of 14th Street and Hillcrest Drive too quickly. The driver abruptly shifted directions and he hit a curb. The vehicle then rolled over on the driver.

Captain Hastings said traffic did have to be momentarily detoured. The motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with leg injuries.

(Photo courtesy: Trey Stumpff)