Posted: Apr 19, 2019 11:03 AMUpdated: Apr 19, 2019 11:03 AM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce invites you out to the third Thursday in the park on May 16 at the Central Park. Food trucks, vendors and live music will all be a part of the fun.

This will also be an opportunity for area businesses to network and promote their products. If you would like to participate as a vendor or volunteer, contact the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce at 918-396-3702 or email admin@skiatookchamber.com.