Posted: Apr 19, 2019 1:09 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2019 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

A bond issue that was passed a year ago this month has allowed Barnsdall Public Schools to make several upgrades to their athletic facilities, including a state of the art press box, that will also serve as an EF 5 FEMA rated tornado shelter.

New locker rooms, a new weight room and a wrestling facility is also included. Football coach Kylee Sweeney says progress is coming along smoothly.

To accommodate for work being done at the school, Sweeney says busses and other traffic will be re-directed for the next week or two. Sweeney adds that the parking lot by Joe Gilbert Fieldhouse will be closed as well.

(Photo courtesy: Barnsdall Public Schools)