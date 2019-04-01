Posted: Apr 19, 2019 1:35 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2019 1:47 PM

Garrett Giles

Aspiring writers in Bartlesville were awarded for their hard work on Thursday night.

Central Middle School English teacher and author Heather Davis was the guest speaker at the Friends of the Library's Creative Writing Awards Program. Davis told everyone in attendance that it is important that you write what you write.

As for the winners in this year's Creative Writing Contest, Hadley Davis won the grand prize for her Fiction piece, titled “The Strange and Beautiful Sorrows of Hera and Santiago.”

Vice President Connie Lavoie mentioned Davis' piece and all entries that won will be in the Bartlesville Public Library's anthology. She said the new anthology will be out in about a month.

If you are interested in reading what past winners of the Creative Writing Contest have won, you can ask for the anthology at the library's reference desk.

Lavoie said this is an excellent way for you to see what past winners have written. She said that will help you draw ideas if you ever feel inclined to write a piece for the Creative Writing Contest next year.

This year's winners and their works are listed below:

Poetry - Division I (8th Grade)

1st place: Joyce Yixin Yang, "A Girl Who Like a Guy"

2nd place: Miranda Lewis, "Eternal Rivalry"

Poetry - Division II (14-17 Year-Olds)

1st place: Mia Clara Ferguson, "First Letter"

Poetry - Division III (18 and Older)

1st place: Ann Cleary, "What'll They Say Some Day"

2nd place: Leslie King, "December Elf"

Fiction - Division I (8th Grade)

1st place: Miranda Lewis, "Read Between the Lines"

2nd place: Kate Boudreaux, "I Couldn't Help but Remember"

Fiction - Division II (14-17 Year Olds)

1st place: Hadley Davis, "The Strange and Beautiful Sorrows of Hera and Santiago"

2nd place: Lana Dunlap, "Early Morning Venture"

Fiction - Division III (18 and Older)

1st place: Ann Cleary, "That is All I Remember"

2nd place: Christine Jarmola, "White Lies"

Non-Fiction - Division II (14-17 Year Olds)

1st place: Hadley Davis, "Everyone Needs a Fruit Stand in Costa Rica"

2nd place: Zoe Lucille Zervas, "The Rosies of War Time"

Non-Fiction - Division III (18 and Older)

1st place: Jennifer McMurain, "Buttons for Christmas"

2nd place: Melvin E. Smith, "The Grey Coat"

Children's Literature - Division III (18 and Older)

1st place: Katelyn Brown, "Goldie's Locks"

2nd place: Susan Rhodes, "The Sweetnest Name on Earth"