Posted: Apr 19, 2019 1:45 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2019 1:46 PM

Garrett Giles

Friends of the Bartlesville Public Library held an annual meeting this week. President Kathy Clear said the current balance for Friends of the Library stands at $17,793.

Clear said they have taken in three donations at the Book Store in the Bartlesville Public Library. She said they took in $7,901 last year. The Friends of the Bartlesville Public Library also allocated $9,941.

The dispersed funds mostly went towards the Bartlesville Public Library. Clear said the funds were for the library's Summer Reading Program, the Battle of the Books Contest, the Lego Contest and the Creative Writing Contest.