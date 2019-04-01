Posted: Apr 19, 2019 2:19 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2019 2:19 PM

Max Gross

The Barnsdall baseball team dropped its second game in the district playoffs on Friday afternoon. The Panthers fell to Regent Prep 11-1 to end their 2019 season. Regent Prep scored runs in each of the five innings of the run-rule shortened ball game. The Panthers lone run came in the first inning of the contest.

Barnsdall had defeated Foyil 18-0 and then lost to Regent Prep 10-5 on Thursday in districts. The Panthers showed promise this season with a 15-12 record.