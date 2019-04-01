News

Barnsdall Baseball Knocked out in Districts

Max Gross

The Barnsdall baseball team dropped its second game in the district playoffs on Friday afternoon. The Panthers fell to Regent Prep 11-1 to end their 2019 season. Regent Prep scored runs in each of the five innings of the run-rule shortened ball game. The Panthers lone run came in the first inning of the contest.

Barnsdall had defeated Foyil 18-0 and then lost to Regent Prep 10-5 on Thursday in districts. The Panthers showed promise this season with a 15-12 record.

 


