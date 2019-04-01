Posted: Apr 19, 2019 2:38 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2019 2:38 PM

Max Gross

Former Bartlesville High School basketball coach Tim Bart has been inducted into the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Bart coached the Bruin boys’ team for 14 seasons and led them to the 6A state title game in 2005. In total, the Bruins appeared in five state tournaments under Bart. He also guided handfuls of former Bruins to college basketball careers.

Bart also spent time as the head coach at Moore HS for four seasons and Will Rogers HS for three seasons. Bart also served as the BHS athletic director before stepping down in 2016.

Bart currently serves as a business development officer for Arvest Bank in Bartlesville.