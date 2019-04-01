Posted: Apr 19, 2019 4:00 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2019 8:05 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioner will discuss the appointment of Annette Smith to the role of 1st Deputy in the County Clerk’s Office.

The Commissioners are also planning to acknowledge Marjorie Parrish's retirement letter. She will retire from the Clerk’s Office effective May 31st.

A Washington County Mental Health Court labor agreement contract with Fries & Fries P.C., Robert Fries will be discussed.

The Commissioners will then discuss letters from Washington County Sheriff Deputies John D. Groomes and Jason Mantooth regarding peace officer status before revisiting last week’s 6-month road material bids.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 in the morning, Monday, April 22nd in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room.