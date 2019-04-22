Posted: Apr 22, 2019 1:41 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2019 1:41 PM

Ty Loftis

Scott Trotter was at Monday morning's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting asking the board to allow helicopter tours this weekend for the Roy Clark Memorial Rodeo. Trotter added that if this were to go well, he would like to do it for other events at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska as well.

The Commissioners liked the idea, but Defense Attorney Mike Fisher said it would be best to make sure the company has proper paper work before giving the go-ahead.

The Commissioners approved the action provided they see the proper paper work. Trotter said he will get that information to the Commissioners this week.