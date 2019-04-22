Posted: Apr 22, 2019 2:15 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2019 2:17 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County’s Floodplain Board will hold a public hearing to discuss the Board’s governing of land use, building of structures and construction in unincorporated areas of the County.

The Floodplain Board will consider repealing the two-foot freeboard requirement on specific standards.

The public hearing will take place on Friday, April 26th at 9:00 a.m. in the Washington County Emergency Management building located at 3931 SE Adams Road. This is the former Walmart Personnel Center location.

The Washington County Commissioners acknowledged the receipt of the notice for the public hearing back on April 1st.