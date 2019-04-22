Posted: Apr 22, 2019 2:56 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2019 2:56 PM

The Nowata County Commissioners received differing opinions from the district attorney’s office regarding the legality of a resolution to allow county use tax funds to be used to help the sheriff’s office.

On April 8, the commissioners approved a similar resolution for district three to appropriate its use tax to help fund repairs being made at the county jail. Commissioner Troy Friddle stated that he brought the resolution to district attorney’s office and received approval.

However, in Monday’s meeting when a similar resolution for district two was brought forward it was met with resistance. The commissioners believed that statute said the funds were to be used for the benefit of the county. Approval had once again been given by the DA. However, Commissioner Burke LaRue had heard otherwise and voted to table the resolution. LaRue said state auditors raised an issue with the resolution.

Ultimately, the item was tabled and will be a topic of further discussion as the commissioners seek to confirm the opinions from the district attorney’s office.