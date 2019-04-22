Posted: Apr 22, 2019 3:16 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2019 4:54 PM

Max Gross

Two Bartlesville men were arrested after a chaotic scene that led to a physical altercation with a police officer. Jesus Mendoza appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of assault and battery on a police officer and intoxication for an incident that took place on Saturday.

According to an affidavit, officers arrived at a residence on Wilshire Avenue in Bartlesville. The front door to the residence was open and officers could hear loud shouting from the outside. Several males were seen in the kitchen of the residence.

Officers were trying to detain another man, Jose Mendoza, who had shown a pistol in his waistband and was threatening the officers. While Jose Mendoza was being put into custody, officers saw Jesus Mendoza beginning to cuss at the officers.

Jesus Mendoza then picked up a chair and threw it at an officer hitting him in the neck. A brief struggled ensued before Mendoza was arrested and placed in handcuffs. Both men appeared to be highly intoxicated and were transported to the Washington County Jail.

Bond for Jesus Mendoza was set at $25,000. Jose Mendoza has not been seen by a judge at this time.