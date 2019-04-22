Posted: Apr 22, 2019 3:23 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2019 3:23 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday morning's meeting, the Board of Osage County Commissioners had the option to advertise bids regarding improvements to the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena at the Osage County Fairgrounds. There have been quotes as low as $49,600 to make these improvements.

In talking to the auditor's office, Court Clerk Sheila Bellamy said any cost under $50,000 doesn't need to go out for bid. District One Commissioner Randall Jones is hoping to get these improvements done quickly, as the improvements involve remodeling bathrooms, shower stalls and updating the building to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Commissioners decided to table this agenda item so that they don't get in legal jeopardy. Defense Attorney Mike Fisher was in favor of this.

Legal counsel will take a look at the documents within the next week before the commissioners make a decision next week.