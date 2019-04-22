Posted: Apr 22, 2019 3:29 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2019 3:46 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville High School's Spring Musical is coming up. Superintendent Chuck McCauley says this year's production is over the Disney musical “Newsies.”

He said things are going great after his visit with local music director Margie Green. There have been a tremendous amount of volunteers helping with stage craft designs. McCauley said they have had other volunteers making sure a quality show is put on for the public.

The Newsies cast includes Jack Kelley who will play Lane Cabler. Katherine Plummer will play as Olivia Park, Kylie Bostwick will play as Crutchie and Carson Mathes will play as Davey. Other performers include: Ariel Jimison as Les, Nathaniel Vilardo as Joseph Pulitzerand and Olivia Wilt as Medda Larkin.

BHS will have its “Newsies” performances on May 3rd and 4th starting at 7:00 p.m. There will be an afternoon performance on May 5th which will start at 3:00 o'clock.

Tickets are $10 to $15 and may be purchased at the Bartlesville High School Fine Arts Center. The BHS Fine Arts Center's ticket office opens one hour before the performance.