Posted: Apr 22, 2019 3:36 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2019 4:38 PM

Garrett Giles

A knock your boots off rodeo is set to take place this weekend in Claremore, Oklahoma.

Chairman Lester Gagan said the 14th Annual Green Country Classic Ranch Rodeo will take place in the Claremore Expo Center Friday, April 26th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 27th at 6 p.m.

The Claremore Expo Center has a large facility that Gagan said is good for the rodeo teams from Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma.

He said it is also suitable for the Cowboy Trade Show. Admission is free for the Cowboy Trade Show.

Vendors that go to the Working Ranch Cowboys Association Champion Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas normally attend the Green Country Classic Ranch Rodeo. Gagan said three to four of those vendors tell him that they sell more at the Green Country Classic Rodeo than in the WRCA Champion Rodeo.

Gagan said when they draw a crow, they draw buyers as well.

The Cowboy Trade Show will take place on Friday from 3 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The JRRA Junior Ranch Rodeo will take place at the Claremore Expo Arena on Saturday at noon. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Tickets for the main Green Country Classic Rodeo are $10. They may be purchased at the Claremore Expo Center or other locations.

Other locations include: American ank of Oklahoma (Ramona), Mid America Farm and Ranch (Talala), Reid Veterinary Clinic (Nowata), Welch State Bank (South Coffeyville) and Union State Bank (Bartlesville).